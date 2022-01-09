Diesel, petrol prices remain steady on Sunday

New Delhi, Jan 9 Oil marketing companies kept the prices of diesel and petrol unchanged across major Indian cities on Sunday.

It is important to note that oil marketing companies have kept prices of fuels untouched since November 3, 2021, the Diwali eve, when the Centre and some states reduced duties on the fuel.

Accordingly, diesel and petrol prices in Delhi stood at Rs 86.67 per litre and Rs 95.41 per litre on Sunday, respectively.

In Mumbai, the rates were unchanged at Rs 94.14 and Rs 109.98 per litre. Prices also remained static in Kolkata at Rs 89.79 for diesel and Rs 104.67 per litre for petrol. In Chennai too, they stood at Rs 91.43 and Rs 101.40 per litre.

Across the country as well, the price of the fuel remained unchanged on Sunday but the retail rates varied depending on the level of local level taxes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor