"Difference will be Indian-American votes in battleground states..." Republican Hindu Coalition founder Shalabh Kumar on US presidential contest

Washington DC/New Delhi [US/India], November 4 : There is very tight race in the battleground states between former United States President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in the US presidential polls and there are almost a million votes of Indian-Americans in these key states who are going to decide who will be the next US President, US Industrialist and founder of the Republican Hindu Coalition, Shalabh Shalli Kumar has said.

Shalabh Kumar expressed confidence that Donald Trump will emerge victorious.

"The race is very, very tight in the battleground states. There's no question about it. However, when we Compare it to 2016, at this point in time, Hillary was five to six points ahead in polls and we say so this time it's even. Unless something happens in the next 24 hours or 36 hours, President Trump is going to win," Kumar told ANI.

"The difference here is going to be the Hindu and Indian vote in the battleground states, which is almost a million votes in seven battleground states when you combine them. Hindu and Indian Americans are going to decide who the next president of the United States will be," he added.

The United States is poised for presidential elections on November 5 (local time) and the race for the White House is down to the wire.

Over 160 million voters are expected to cast their ballots, with the results either delivering a return to power for Republican former President Donald Trump (78) or electing America's first woman in the White House, Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris (60).

According to polls, both candidates are deadlocked in the race, with an estimated 75 million voters having already voted. Neither candidate currently holds a polling lead in enough states to reach 270 electoral votes.

As of November 4, NBC News and Emerson College have projected a 49 per cent-49 per cent tie nationally. Ipsos has projected a three-point lead (49 per cent-46 per cent) to Harris and AtlasIntel has projected a two-point lead (50 per cent-48 per cent) to Trump.

