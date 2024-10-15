Digital Dubai signs MoU with Microsoft UAE in AI domain

Dubai [UAE], October 15 (ANI/WAM): Digital Dubai has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft UAE, a subsidiary wholly owned by Microsoft Corporation, aimed at enhancing collaboration in technological innovations and ensuring their effective and impactful application.

This collaboration is designed to ensure institutional integration among government entities, the UAE citizens and residents of Dubai.

Signing ceremony took place on the Digital Dubai platform within the Dubai Government Pavilion at GITEX Global 2024. The agreement was signed on behalf of Digital Dubai by its Director-General, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, and on behalf of Microsoft UAE by Naim Yazbeck, its General Manager.

The agreement emphasises Microsoft's commitment to launching a comprehensive initiative aimed at developing skills in the field of artificial intelligence to support Digital Dubai's efforts in this domain, which shapes the current phase of digital transformation.

Microsoft will support Digital Dubai's vision of digitising life in Dubai by enhancing future skills across various dimensions, with a focus on qualifying AI administrative staff, as well as AI executives who oversee the development of AI strategies within the Dubai government.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai, welcomed this collaboration, which contributes to enhancing digital transformation in Dubai.

He said, "Our partnership with Microsoft UAE aligns with our approach to building global collaborations to achieve common objectives. It reflects the mutual trust between us and our partners as well as our joint commitment to working together in light of the rapid global changes, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence and industrial revolution technologies in general."

Al Mansoori added, "Dubai has always been and continues to be a key destination for major global companies known for their innovation and leadership. Through this collective journey, these companies, led by Microsoft, have played a significant role in shaping Dubai's digital landscape and have been part of the success story that has made Dubai an inspiring global narrative. We are pleased to elevate this relationship to a new level of partnership by making artificial intelligence a central pillar of our collaboration."

For his part, Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, stated, "Artificial intelligence is a central pillar of Dubai's vision as a digital city, and it is crucial to equip government employees with the necessary technologies and knowledge that support Dubai's objectives. We are pleased to partner with Digital Dubai to develop skills of national human resources in AI, reaffirming Microsoft's firm commitment to empowering government employees to drive digital transformation, improve public service quality, and contribute to enhancing Dubai position as a global leader in AI innovation."

The agreement provides for qualifying and training developers in artificial intelligence domains, as well as providing suitable content to raise awareness among the broader population, equipping them with the fundamental concepts of artificial intelligence.

This initiative supports Digital Dubai's efforts to bridge digital skill gaps and prepare individuals and jobseekers for future opportunities. (ANI/WAM)

