Digital loss worsens mental health for elderly Israeli evacuees, study finds

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 9 (ANI/TPS): Elderly Israelis forced by war to evacuate their homes suffered significantly in mental well-being, especially when cut off from digital access, Israeli scientists said on Wednesday.

The research, conducted by Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and the Jezreel Valley Academic College, highlighted how the loss of digital connectivity during emergencies like war can deepen feelings of loneliness, reduce a sense of control, and hinder the ability to access critical services.

At its peak, more than 90,000 evacuees received full-board accommodations who were forced to leave their homes after Hamas' October 7 attack and subsequent Hezbollah rocket fire on northern Israel.

"When it comes to the elderly population, there is a special risk for evacuees," said Prof. Ella Kuhn-Schwartz, head of the master's program in gerontology studies at Ben-Gurion University. "Not only due to the evacuation itself, but also due to the loss of digital resources that may help them cope."

Researchers surveyed 93 evacuees aged 60 and above, alongside 150 non-evacuees in the same age group, about two months after the war began. The study sought to assess differences in well-being between the two groups, with a particular focus on digital usage and access.

The results were stark. Elderly evacuees reported higher levels of loneliness, poorer subjective health, and a reduced sense of control compared to their non-evacuated peers. Only 45 per cent of evacuees rated their health as "good or very good," compared to 56 per cent among those who remained in their homes. Furthermore, 37 per cent of evacuees said they felt lonely "sometimes or often," significantly higher than the 23 per cent reported by non-evacuees.

The findings were recently published in the peer-reviewed American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry.

Digital access proved to be a key factor, with the study revealing that evacuated seniors used fewer digital devices than they had before the war.

On average, evacuees reported using 2.4 devices after evacuation, compared to 3.1 before the conflict. In contrast, non-evacuees maintained higher and more stable levels of usage. A particularly sharp drop was seen in the use of desktop computers and smart TVs devices that are not easily transportable. Before the war, 67 per cent of evacuees used desktop computers; after the evacuation, that number dropped to just 18.5 per cent. Smart TV usage fell from 58 per cent to 38 per cent .

Researchers noted that those who managed to maintain digital engagement using the internet for health matters, accessing government forms, or staying in touch with loved ones reported better mental health outcomes. Still, many evacuees struggled with digital tasks. While 67 per cent attempted to engage with government services or manage health issues online, 22per cent did not exercise their rights, and 17 per cent failed to take any digital health actions. The study suggested that limited access to technology or poor digital literacy may have contributed to these gaps.

"Paradoxically, some of the evacuees who could benefit more from using technology use less and encounter more difficulties, raising concerns about not exercising rights and increasing isolation," said Dr. Itai Mannheim, one of the study's lead authors. "In extreme situations, we must ensure that this population also receives the digital response it so desperately needs."

The researchers called for urgent action to close the digital divide among seniors, especially during national emergencies. Their recommendations include establishing technical support centers, distributing devices, and creating digital training programs tailored to the elderlyespecially those in temporary housing or shelters.

Possible solutions include equipping hotels, shelters, and temporary housing facilities with digital access points such as public-use computers, internet stations, and Wi-Fi hotspots; empowering elderly evacuees to exercise their rights, reduce isolation, and maintain a sense of control during crises by providing digital literacy training; supplying seniors with tablets or smartphones preloaded with easy-to-use interfaces and emergency contact tools; and integrating digital accessibility into emergency preparedness plans

"In a reality where crisis events that require evacuation from home are becoming more common, in Israel and around the world," said Kuhn-Schwartz, "it is important to make the digital dimension of life in old age accessible and supported."

At least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7, 2023. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor