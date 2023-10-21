'Dil Hai Ranjhana' from Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Tejas' is laden with ferocity

New Delhi, Oct 21 Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut’s latest film ‘Tejas’ has released its latest track ‘'Dil Hai Ranjhana'. A powerful and ferocity-laden track, 'Dil Hai Ranjhana' is a theatrical piece that perfectly complements the fearless and determined persona of the actress.

Sung by the duo of Rashmeet Kaur and Shashwat Sachdev who give off an extremely dramatic delivery, the track is a very fast-paced, and fury laden song, fusing Punjabi pop, with elements of EDM, rock, folk, film music, dark ambient, and more.

The composition of Shashwat Sachdev almost plays out like a gym track, or one that can be used to run with full fury. Then the lyrics which were penned by Kumar are invigorating in itself, really inspiring a level of steely determination.

The production here is booming as is the case with most Bollywood productions, with the sound design boasting a very open space which lets all the instruments breathe fully.

With very limited restraint applied, every last element in the instrumentation ranging from the synthesisers to the bass is audible with crystal clear quality.

After unveiling the teaser of the film on Air Force Day on October 8, the movie was made both to honour the Indian Air Force as well as women fighter pilots in the IAF.

'Dil Hai Ranjhana' beautifully encapsulates the essence of Kangana's titular character of Tejas Gill, and her extraordinary journey in the film. Delving into her aspirations, determination, and the obstacles she faced while pursuing her dreams, the music video takes audiences on a captivating journey through Tejas' days at the Air Force Academy, showcasing her unwavering dedication and her transformation into an Air Force Pilot.

Capturing her steely determination and her incredible spirit, the video also shows how Tejas Gill competes with her male peers in the training process, and through hard work she manages to defy all odds. The video also shows her transition from being a cadet to piloting training aircrafts, to eventually engaging in a dog fight in IAF’s light combat aircraft HAL Tejas.

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, ‘Tejas’ stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role, and is scheduled to hit theatres on October 27, 2023.

