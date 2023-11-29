Dinkar Asthana concurrently accredited as India's next Ambassador to Guinea-Bissau

New Delhi [India], November 29 : Dinkar Asthana, currently serving as the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Senegal, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Guinea-Bissau.

"Dinkar Asthana, (IFS:1990), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Senegal, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Guinea-Bissau," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release on Tuesday.

Earlier, Asthana also served as the Indian envoy to the Lao.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said.

Dinkar Asthana joined the Indian Foreign Service in August 1990.

He knows Hindi, English, German and rudimentary French. He has served in the Indian diplomatic missions in Bonn, Bangkok, Colombo and Mexico City. In New Delhi, he has served in the Policy Planning, PAI (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran), Protocol, and Multilateral Economic Relations Divisions.

He was Deputy Director General in the Indian Council for Cultural Relations from March 2014 to September 2015 and Joint Secretary (SAARC, BIMSTEC & Border Connectivity) from October 2015 to January 2016.

From February 2016, he was Joint Secretary (Development Partnership Administration-II), before taking over as Additional Secretary (Development Partnership Administration) in September 2018.

