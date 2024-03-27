Dinkar Asthana to take over as Indian High Commissioner to Gambia

New Delhi [India], March 27 : Dinkar Asthana, who is currently serving as the Indian Ambassador to Senegal, has been concurrently accredited as High Commissioner to Gambia, the Ministry of External Affairs informed through a press release.

"Dinkar Asthana (IFS: 1990), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Senegal, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of The Gambia, with residence in Dakar," the statement read.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said.

Asthana is an Indian Foreign Service officer from the 1990 batch.

He is proficient in Hindi, English, German and also speaks French. He has served in the Indian diplomatic missions in Bonn, Bangkok, Colombo and Mexico City.

In New Delhi, he served in the Policy Planning, PAI (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran), Protocol, and Multilateral Economic Relations Divisions.

He was deputy director general in the Indian Council for Cultural Relations from March 2014 to September 2015 and Joint Secretary (SAARC, BIMSTEC & Border Connectivity) from October 2015 to January 2016.

From February 2016, he was Joint Secretary (Development Partnership Administration-II), before taking over as additional secretary (Development Partnership Administration) in September 2018.

