Dipika Kakar reveals Shoaib Ibrahim is writing diary to impress her

Mumbai, Dec 24 The ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ fame actress Dipika Kakar has opened up on the changes she has witnessed in her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim after their marriage, and how the latter has become more romantic.

Shoaib and Dipika shared the screen space in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, and had tied the knot in February 2018. The couple have a son named Ruhaan.

Showcasing his versatility as a performer, Shoaib is currently a part of celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’.

In the weekend episode he enthralled the judges and audience with his special performance to iconic wedding songs - ‘Chal Pyar Karegi’, ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’, ‘Yeh Ladka Hai Allah’ and ‘Saajanji Ghar Aaye’, along with choreographer Anuradha Iyengar.

Adding an extra layer of love and emotion to the already mesmerising act, Dipika surprised him by joining him at the end of the act.

Talking about their marriage, Dipika said: “Earlier, he was romantic, but he did not show it and would say he doesn’t know how to express himself.' Recently, it was our anniversary, and he was shooting, so I wasn't expecting anything. When he came back, he got me a set of nice diamond earrings.”

“But what surprised me the most was that he has started writing. I have been writing since he came into my life, but now he has started writing to impress me. It was very special for me. The most special thing was when I was away for three months, he had kept a diary detailing everything. Those diaries are still with me," shared Dipika.

The ‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’ actress added: "When I came back, the gift I got from him was those two diaries where he had written in detail about everything he did every day, whom he met, and how much he missed me. That's how he expresses himself."

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ airs on Sony.

