"Diplomatic channels are the best way to resolve issues": Nepal's ex-Law Minister on NPR 100 banknote featuring updated map including Indian territories

New Delhi [India], November 28 : Nepal's Former Law Minister Bahadur Pradhan on Friday emphasised that diplomacy is the key to resolving the ongoing map dispute with India, particularly after the release of a new 100 Nepalese Rupee banknote featuring an updated map that includes Indian territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura, and Kalapani.

Speaking to ANI, he highlighted the need for dialogue and negotiation to find a mutually acceptable solution, adding that it is necessary to be friends with India.

He said, "Our thinking is that diplomatic channels are the best way to resolve any issues related to relations between the two countries. We don't have an alternative. We consider it appropriate to be friends with our neighbour...We say that it's necessary to maintain good relations with India."

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that the Centre must act tough against the move made by Nepal over issuing a new banknote for the NPR 100, featuring an updated map that includes the disputed territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura, and Kalapani.

Speaking to ANI, Pawan Khera said, "This is absolutely shocking. The government of India needs to act smart and tough. Where is the response from the government of India?"

Nepal on Thursday issued its new NPR 100 banknote, featuring an updated map that includes the Indian territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura, and Kalapani.

The bank note came into circulation today. In a public notice, Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB), the central bank of the Himalayan nation, stated that the newly introduced NPR 100 note was designed to include "refined security and identification elements to enhance authenticity and usability".

In October last year, the NRB entrusted a Chinese company with printing the new banknotes. The Nepalese Cabinet approved the design of the NPR 100 denomination during a meeting led by the former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in May 2024.

The printing contract was awarded to China Banknote Printing and Minting Corporation. On May 20, 2020, Nepal issued a new map incorporating Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani through a constitutional amendment.

Former Diplomat KP Fabian called for Nepal to diplomatically engage with India on the issue of territories of Lipulekh, Limiyadhura and Kalapani, which have now been represented on the newly minted currency of the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor