Diplomatic efforts initiated for search of 17 Nepali nationals missing in Uttarakhand floods: Nepal PM Oli

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 8 : Nepal has initiated diplomatic efforts requesting India to search for the 17 Nepali workers who have gone missing in Uttarakhand flood, Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli announced on Friday.

Oli, who is on his way back from Turkmenistan on Friday, took to Facebook to condole the tragic incident and request the Indian Government to search for Nepali workers in the tragic incident.

"I am deeply concerned by the tragic news of the huge loss of life and property due to floods in Uttarakhand, a neighbouring and friendly country in India. It has been reported that more than 17 Nepali citizens have also been affected by the floods. Immediate diplomatic discussions were held through the embassy for their rescue. I pay my respects to all those who lost their lives in the floods and landslides and wish the bereaved families the strength to bear the loss," Oli wrote on Facebook.

Amongst those missing 17 are from Jajrkot District and four others from Bardiya district local officials has confirmed. As per the officials whereabouts of them is unknown since Tuesday afternoon after a devastating flood hit the Dharali area of Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand, India.

"The missing locals have not been contacted since the flood, and their families are deeply worried. We also have requested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to assist in search and rescue operations," Hari Chandra Basnet, Chairperson at Kushe Rural Municipality in Jajarkot District toldover phone.

In addition, the Bardiya District Administration Office has confirmed that four people from Bardiya are also missing due to the same flood. Reports indicate that dozens of Nepali have been injured in the disaster.

Chief District Officer of Jajarkot, Megh Bahadur Mangrati, said the local government is coordinating efforts to identify and locate the missing persons.

"We have instructed all local bodies and police posts in the district to compile names of residents working in Dharali and report back. The Home Ministry has been informed accordingly," Mangrati added.

Rescue and relief operations are ongoing, but the status of the missing Nepalis remains unclear.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor