Diplomatic initiatives initiated to probe death of second Nepali student in KIIT: Nepal Foreign Minister

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 2 : Diplomatic initiatives have been initiated to investigate the death of a Nepali female student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Odisha, the Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba announced on Friday morning.

In a post on X, the Foreign Minister said, "Immediately after the incident, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs initiated diplomatic initiatives to investigate the truth of the incident through high-ranking officials of the Government of India, the Government of Odisha, and the Nepali Embassy in Delhi."

Furthermore, Deuba also expressed condolences to the family of the Nepali student, Prisa Sah and said, "The incident of Prisa Sah, a Nepali student studying at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Odisha, India, being found dead in her hostel room has left us deeply saddened. I pray for the eternal peace of Prisa's soul and express my deepest condolences to her family at this sad hour."

Sah, a first-year B.Tech, Computer Science student studying at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar, was found dead inside her hostel room on Thursday evening.

This is the second incident of the death of a Nepali female student at the same university to be reported within three months. Earlier in February, Prakriti Lamsal also had taken her own life at the same university.

"Today (1st May, 2025), we have received information that a girl from Nepal has died by suicide at the KIIT University...we reached there and investigated the matter. A detailed investigation will be conducted into the matter...The scientific team arrived, and all the necessary details were collected. Her family has been informed. The body has been sent to AIIMS for the post-mortem," Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh told ANI.

The Odisha government also extended condolences over the death of the girl and assured that necessary action will be taken in the matter.

"Information about the alleged suicide of a girl student from Nepal, studying in the first year B Tech, Computer Science, KIIT University, was received from local police at about 8.10 pm today. The parents of the girl were informed about the incident immediately by the university authorities. In this hour of distress, the State Government extends its support to the family of the deceased and offers its condolences to them," the Information and Public Relations Department said.

"On receipt of the information, senior officers, including the Commissioner of Police and Revenue Divisional Commissioner, rushed to the site to enquire into the circumstances leading to the unfortunate incident and take necessary action in the matter. The forensic team is at the spot to collect evidence," it added.

Earlier this year, a Nepali student from the same university was found dead in the hostel on February 16, leading to Nepalese students staging a protest. The protesting students had alleged that a fellow student had harassed her and that the college had failed to act despite multiple complaints. Later, the accused student was arrested on February 17.

