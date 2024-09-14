Diplomats extend greetings on 'Hindi Diwas' in style, share benefits of knowing regional language

New Delhi [India], September 14 : Foreign missions in India have extended their greetings on 'Hindi Diwas' and their diplomats celebrated the occasion in style.

Hindi Diwas is observed annually on September 14 to commemorate the decision to adopt Hindi as one of the nation's official languages.

The Australian High Commission in India, shared a video of a Hindi-speaking diplomat who shared instances where being acquainted with Hindi helped him in his stay in India.

"Namaste! My name is Tom and I am Hindi-language diplomat at the Australian High Commission in Delhi. Knowing regional language has helped me a lot in my work in India," the diplomat said in the video.

इस वर्ष #हिन्दीदिवस पर देखिए कैसे हमारे उच्चायोग के हिन्दी भाषी राजनयिक टॉम का हिन्दी ज्ञान उन्हें भारत में उनके काम और जीवन में मदद कर रहा है।#hindidiwas2024 #HindiDivas #hindi @AlboMP @narendramodi @PMOIndia @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar @dfat @SenatorWong @ANI 🇦🇺🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/elYAspITCn— Philip Green OAM (@AusHCIndia) September 14, 2024

The video showed Tom, requesting a meeting between the Australian High Commissioner with Union Minister.

The Australian envoy hummed a Hindi song. He was also seen interacting with the canteen staff and auto driver in Hindi.

The French Embassy in India, shared a video of their new spokesperson, Orlic. He is learning Hindi to better connect with people and also praised India's rich and unique cultural diversity.

हिंदी दिवस के अवसर पर सभी हिंदी भाषियों को बधाई। On #HindiDiwas, Olric, the new spokesperson 📢 of the French Embassy in India, introduces himself in #Hindi. He looks forward to discovering #IncredibleIndia & connecting with you to strengthen 🇫🇷🇮🇳 relations! pic.twitter.com/34Y6JpPuCY — French Embassy in India 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinIndia) September 14, 2024

"Namaste! I am the new spokesperson of French Embassy in India and also the head of Press and Communication department of the French Embassy in India. I wish all Hindi speaking people on the occasion of Hindi Diwas," Orlic said in the video.

"I look forward to meeting and interacting with you virtually and in person. I have started to learn Hindi to better connect with you., but we will also communicate in other Indian languages in celebration of India's rich and unique cultural diversity. "A tres bientot (see you again). Namaste," he added.

The Israeli Embassy also shared a video of their diplomats conversing with some famous dialogues from Hindi movies and series.

Some of the dialogues featured in the meeting were "Bol wo rahe hain, par shabd humare hain" from '3 Idiots', "Rehne do tumse nah ho payega" from 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and "Wo Stree hai kuch bhi kar sakti hai" from 'Stree'.

#हिंदी_दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ! हमारे राजनयिकों को हिंदी मीम्स के माध्यम से एक मज़ेदार तरीक़े से हिंदी दिवस मनाते हुए देखें! देखिए कैसे ये मीम्स उनके रोज़मर्रा के हिंदी सीखने के अनुभव का हिस्सा बन गए हैं। 🇮🇱🇮🇳 आपका पसंदीदा मीम कौन सा था?#HindiDivas #HindiDiwas… pic.twitter.com/0xS4dmMwDo — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) September 14, 2024

The British High Commission in India also extended greetings on the occasionof 'Hindi Diwas'.

"UK and India relations are important. Did you know that you can read all the latest news highlighting the UK-India bilateral relations and milestones achieved in Hindi on our website?" the post on X read.

