Director of MoFA’s Dubai office receives credentials of Consul General of New Zealand

Dubai [UAE], July 18 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, the Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office met with Rachael Kerr, Consul General of New Zealand in Dubai and the Northern Emirates and received her credentials.

He welcomed the Consul General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing her success in her duties. (ANI/WAM)

