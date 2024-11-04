"Disaster relief in the Indo-Pacific: A key element of India-Australia bilateral ties", says EAM Jaishankar

Brisbane [Australia], November 4 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the deepening bilateral relationship between India and Australia during his visit to Australia, marked by the inauguration of a new Indian consulate in Brisbane.

Highlighting the significance of this development, Jaishankar stated, "Today is a landmark moment and certainly a milestone in our increasingly strong bilateral relationship."

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar also expressed appreciation for Australia's support in delivering humanitarian aid, specifically to Papua New Guinea, which he noted as part of the emerging disaster relief collaboration in the Indo-Pacific. He emphasised that "HADR has also been an important element of QUAD endeavours," reflecting a commitment to regional cooperation and mutual assistance.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1853348995969818630

The new consulate is seen as pivotal for facilitating the needs of the growing Indian community in Queensland, where a substantial number of Indian students are pursuing higher education. Jaishankar praised the Indian diaspora, referring to them as a "living bridge" between the two nations, and remarked, "We have a million-strong Indian diaspora, and certainly, they are making their contribution to the vibrant and multicultural society here."

He highlighted the consulate's role in meeting consular needs "in a timely manner and with much greater convenience," fostering a stronger connection with the community.

EAM Jaishankar's visit, his fifth to Australia and the first to Brisbane, coincided with discussions on the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), which he described as creating "huge trade opportunities" for both countries. He reaffirmed the importance of preserving cultural heritage through the consulate, assuring that it would support cultural activities for the Indian community in Queensland.

Concluding his visit, Jaishankar met with Queensland Governor Jeannette Young to discuss enhancing economic and trade cooperation, and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, reinforcing the timeless message of peace and harmony that Gandhi represents globally.

