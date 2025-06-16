"Discussed expanding bilateral relations and synergy in various areas": Cyprus President after delegation-level talks with PM Modi

Nicosia [Cyprus], June 16 : Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides said he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed expanding bilateral ties and synergy in various sectors, and agreed to work on defence cooperation, innovation, and tourism.

While addressing a joint press briefing with PM Modi in Nicosia on Monday, Christodoulides said, "We discussed expanding our bilateral relations and synergy in various areas. We want to work on defence cooperation, crisis management, tourism, innovation and Artificial Intelligence. We agreed to work together so that we can produce concrete results."

He emphasised that Cyprus can serve as a gateway to European Union markets due to its geo-strategic location. He stated that the two nations agreed to advance trade and business relations.

"If I speak about our bilateral relations, we have discussed further expanding it beyond our political closeness and the good relations between our people, expand it to a strategic partnership in several areas. Yesterday, we participated in a business forum where several industrialists took part. The business persons of both countries expressed great interest. Announcements have also been made in this regard. Today, we discussed how we can take our trade and business relations forward, which would be beneficial for Cyprus as well. We have a geo-strategic location due to which we can work as the gateway to EU markets," he said.

Christodoulides and PM Modi also discussed the regional situation and the India-Middle-East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). "During the PM's visit, we received the opportunity to discuss several issues like bilateral relations and India-EU relations. We also discussed the regional situation and our cooperation under IMEC," Christodoulides said.

Highlighting the bilateral ties between the two nations, he said, "We share a historic friendship and we trust each other. We are united...The relationship between Cyprus and India is rooted in our shared history and common values....We both believe in peace, dialogue, cooperation, democracy, and respect for international law. The two nations share a clear strategic vision, which is grounded in a commitment to the rule of law, including the law of the sea, and to upholding international norms without exception."

The Cyprus President expressed solidarity with India over the recent Air India plane crash in Gujarat, saying, "We stand with you in this difficult time."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and the Cyprus President held delegation-level talks in Nicosia. PM Modi was awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, the highest merit honour awarded in Cyprus by President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.

The Order of Makarios III, named after Makarios III the first president of the Republic of Cyprus is conferred upon heads of state and other people of significant status in recognition of meritorious service to the nation.

After receiving the honour, PM Modi said, "President, for the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, I express heartfelt gratitude to you, the Government of Cyprus and the people of Cyprus. This honour is not just mine, it is the honour of 140 crore Indians. It is the honour of their capabilities and aspirations. It is the honour of our country's cultural brotherhood and the ideology of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.' I dedicate this honour to the friendly relations between India and Cyprus and our shared values and mutual understanding. On behalf of all Indians, I accept this honour with utmost humility and gratitude."

He further said, "This honour symbolises our unwavering commitment to peace, security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and prosperity of our people. I understand the significance of this honour and accept it as a responsibility towards the relations between India and Cyprus."

PM Modi arrived in Cyprus on Sunday afternoon (local time) and was received by the Cypriot President at Larnaca International Airport. His visit marks the first visit by an Indian PM to the island nation in over two decades.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor