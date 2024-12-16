"Discussed fishermen's livelihoods, agreed on humanitarian approach": PM Modi after talks with Sri Lankan President

New Delhi [India], December 16 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that issues related to the livelihood of fishermen were discussed during his meeting with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, and both sides agreed on the need for a humanitarian approach to address the issue.

During a joint statement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday, PM Modi expressed hope that the Sri Lankan government would meet the aspirations of the Tamil community. He emphasized the importance of implementing the Sri Lankan constitution in full and holding provincial council elections as committed.

"We also discussed issues related to the livelihood of fishermen and agreed that we should move forward with a humanitarian approach in this matter. On reconstruction and reconciliation in Sri Lanka, President Dissanayake told me about his inclusive approach. We hope that the Government of Sri Lanka will meet the aspirations of the Tamilians, and fulfill its commitment to fully implement the Constitution of Sri Lanka and holding Provincial Council Elections. I have assured President Dissanayake that India will continue to be a trusted and reliable partner in his efforts to develop Sri Lanka," PM Modi said.

The two leaders also announced plans to enhance connectivity. PM Modi said that he and Anura Kumara Dissanayake have decided to start a ferry service between Rameswaram and Talaimannar. "Ferry service and Chennai-Jaffna flight connectivity have boosted tourism and strengthened our cultural ties. We have decided that after the successful launch of Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai ferry services, now ferry service will be started between Rameswaram and Talaimannar. Work will also be done to realize the immense potential of tourism through Sri Lanka's Buddhist circuit and Ramayana trail," he said.

Highlighting security and defence cooperation, PM Modi said that they have decided to soon conclude defence cooperation agreement, and have cooperation on hydrography.

"Our security interests are interlinked. We have decided to conclude the defence cooperation agreement soon. Cooperation on hydrography has also been agreed upon. We believe that the Colombo Security Conclave is an important platform for regional peace, security and development. Under this, cooperation will be enhanced on topics like maritime security, counter-terrorism, cyber-security, fight against smuggling and organised crime, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief," he added.

Welcoming President Dissanayake to India, PM Modi expressed happiness that New Delhi was his first foreign visit after assuming office. "I welcome President Dissanayake to India. We are happy that you (Anura Kumara Dissanayake) chose India as his first foreign visit. This visit will bring a new speed and energy to the ties. For our partnership, we have adopted a futuristic vision," he said.

The Sri Lankan President is on a three-day state visit to India from December 15 to December 17. This is the first bilateral visit of Dissanayake to India after assuming office in September.

Speaking about economic cooperation between India and Sri Lanka, PM Modi said, "In our economic cooperation, we have laid emphasis on investment-led growth and connectivity. We have decided that physical, digital and energy connectivity will be important pillars of our partnership. Work will be done to establish electricity grid connectivity and multi multi-petroleum pipeline. Pace will be given to Sampur Solar Power Plant. LNG will be supplied for Sri Lankan Power plants. To boost bilateral trade, both sides will try to conclude the Ekta soon."

PM Narendra Modi said that India has so far provided 5 billion dollars in line of credit and grant assistance to Sri Lanka and added that the cooperation has reached all 25 districts of Sri Lanka.

"India has so far provided 5 billion dollars in line of credit and grant assistance to Sri Lanka. We have cooperation in all 25 districts of Sri Lanka and the selection of our projects is always based on the development priorities of the partner countries. Taking our development cooperation forward, we have decided that grant assistance will be given for the rehabilitation of the signalling system of the Maho-Anuradhapura railway section and Kankesanthurai Port," he said.

Announcing monthly scholarships for 200 students in the universities of Jaffna and Eastern Province from next year, PM Modi said, "Under education cooperation, from next year, monthly scholarships will be given to 200 students in the universities of Jaffna and Eastern Province. In the next 5 years, 1500 civil servants of Sri Lanka will be trained in India. Along with housing, renewable energy and infrastructure, India will also cooperate for the development of agriculture, dairy and fisheries in Sri Lanka. India will also participate in the unique digital identity project in Sri Lanka."

Highlighting people-to-people ties between India and Sri Lanka, he said, "The people-to-people relations between India and Sri Lanka are linked to our civilisations. When the Pali language was given the status of classical language in India, it was celebrated in Sri Lanka too."

Earlier in the day, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake paid his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, was also present with him.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "President @anuradisanayake of Sri Lanka paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat this morning. Bapu's timeless values of truth and non-violence continue to inspire humanity all over the world."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor