"Discussed how MEA and State Govt could collaborate more closely": Jaishankar meets Mizoram CM Lalduhoma

New Delhi [India], January 4 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Lalduhoma in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The two leaders, during their meeting, discussed how the External Affairs Ministry and the Mizoram government could collaborate more closely.

"So glad to meet Chief Minister of Mizoram Shri @Lal_Duhoma ji today. We began Government service at the same time and trained together," Jaishankar wrote on X.

"Discussed how MEA and the State Government could collaborate more closely," he added.

In a significant ceremony held at Mc Donald Hill Aizawl, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma assumed the office of Mizoram's Chief Minister in December 2023.

It made him the first leader not belonging to either the Mizo National Front (MNF) or the Congress to hold that post.

His journey as an IPS officer started in 1977. Interestingly, he served as a squad leader in Goa, tasked with cracking down on delinquent hippies and smugglers. His achievements were recognised by the national media. Lalduhoma quit his job to join the Congress and was elected from Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha seat in 1984.

Following his service, Lalduhoma founded the ZPM, a party which, in time, found a firm foothold in Mizoram and grew to become a key player in the state's political landscape.

ZPM registered a landslide victory by winning 27 out of 40 assembly constituencies in Mizoram, of which results were declared on December 4.

The ZPM, which was formed six years ago through a merger of six smaller outfits, swept the assembly polls, ending the decades-old trend of power alternating between the MNF and the Congress in the Northeast state.

