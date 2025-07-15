"Discussed various sectors of interest in both MP and UAE": FCCI Secy Gen on meeting with CM Mohan Yadav

Dubai [UAE], July 15 : Secretary General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Humaid Mohamed Ben Salem, said that he discussed various sectors of interest with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and agreed on having a special team from both sides to follow up on the interests with Madhya Pradesh.

Both leaders discussed cooperation and partnership in various sectors, including clean energy, smart cities, infrastructure, agriculture, etc.

Speaking to ANI, Salem said, "We discussed various sectors of interest in both the MP and the UAE. We agreed on having a special team from both sides to follow up on the interests."

The discussion covered a range of sectors where collaboration is being considered, including clean energy, smart cities, infrastructure, agriculture, and pharmaceutical infrastructure.

Ben Salem added, "We discussed cooperation and partnership in various sectors, including clean energy, smart cities, infrastructure, agriculture, pharmaceutical infrastructure, and other key areas important to MP and the UAE."

"This discussion involved both the private sector of the region and the UAE. We promise that we will have a special private sector delegation to the region in the coming few months to explore the opportunities and to follow up on this meeting," he added.

During his visit, CM Mohan Yadav held several meetings in the UAE for potential future collaborations, including meetings with the e& (formerly Etisalat), Director of LuLu Group International, Salim MA and Tata Group.

Earlier in the day, Mohan Yadav emphasised that his entire day was dedicated to increasing trade between Madhya Pradesh and Dubai, adding that he expressed happiness that MP is moving towards "becoming one of the top states in the country."

Speaking to ANI, CM Yadav said, "Today, the whole day was dedicated to increasing trade between Madhya Pradesh and Dubai."

The Madhya Pradesh CM also had a "very positive interaction" with the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade during his second day in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"I also met Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, and we had a very positive interaction. I met people from many sectors like mining, green energy, food processing, and tourism...I'm happy that our Madhya Pradesh is moving towards becoming one of the top states in the country," he added.

Notably, CM Yadav is scheduled to travel to Spain after concluding his visit to the UAE. The visit, from July 13 to 19, aims to bring global investment to Madhya Pradesh, encourage technology sharing, and create new job opportunities under the umbrella of "Global Dialogue 2025."

