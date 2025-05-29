"Discussion with Indonesia was very rewarding," All-Party Delegation member says

Jakarta [Indonesia] May 29 : Salman Khurshid, Congress Leader and member of the All-Party Delegation led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha said that the tone and the tenor of the Indonesian side was favourable to the Indian side.

Khurshid, while speaking to ANI, said that the Indian delegation held a constructive discussion with the think tanks.

"Let me just say this, that the tone and tenor and the general direction of the questions that were asked and the discussion that happened was very rewarding, very satisfying, and this is consistent with what we heard from the government officials that we met yesterday. We met the Deputy Foreign Minister yesterday, members of parliament. Broadly speaking, the tone and tenor were the same," he said.

He said that the think tanks held a brainstorming session with the delegation on the Pahalgam terror attack.

"But of course, these were think tanks where they ask a lot of questions. They asked about our attitude on various other things that are happening in the world and how that could possibly be linked with our main concern, which relates to the terrorist attack in Kashmir, but I thought that it was very positive. I thought it was very supportive," he said.

Khurshid said that the think tanks held talks on the way forward from Operation Sindoor.

"And particularly on the issue of terrorism from yesterday to today, there's been outright support, very strong, determined support, but they are very interested in knowing the way forward. What do you do from here? Somebody suggested greater collaboration on counterterrorism. They have a centre here on counterterrorism, and they suggested that there could be closer collaboration so that such a thing doesn't happen," he said.

"They also talked about giving us some actionable points, actionable points about FATF, etc. and how we could collaborate on the international level. All those things were discussed, I believe that this was a very, very positive, very supportive discussion," he said.

The Indian Embassy in Indonesia stated in a post on X, "The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Hon'ble MP Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jha held an insightful interaction with scholars and researchers from Indonesia based think tanks and academia and conveyed a strong and unified message of zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism to maintain peace and regional stability and sought to jointly explore ways to combat this menace."

The delegation, led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, includes Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Brij Lala (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid and Mohan Kumar.

The delegation is visiting many countries as part of India's global outreach against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The delegation has so far visited Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.

