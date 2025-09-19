"Discussions have been positive, forward-looking": MEA on US-India trade talks

New Delhi [India], September 19 : The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said that the latest round of negotiations between India and the United States on a trade deal has been "positive and forward-looking," covering a broad range of issues aimed at reaching an early agreement.

Speaking at the weekly MEA presser, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have a delegation from the United States led by United States Trade Representative, led by Chief Negotiator Brenden Lynch, who had meetings with senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce on September 16 to take forward the ongoing negotiations for a trade deal with the US."

Further, MEA highlighted that the "discussions have been positive and forward-looking, covering various aspects of the trade deal, adding that it was also decided to "intensify efforts to achieve an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement."

Jaiswal reiterated India's long-term commitment to strengthening ties with Washington. "As far as the India-US relationship is concerned, let me tell you that we remain committed to taking this very special partnership, the comprehensive global strategic partnership that we have with the United States, forward and to newer heights," the spokesperson said.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement that a team of officials from the office of the United States Trade Representative, led by Chief Negotiator for India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations, Brendan Lynch, visited India on September 16.

"They held discussions with officials from the Department of Commerce, led by the Special Secretary, Department of Commerce, on India-US trade ties, including on the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement," it said.

"Acknowledging the enduring importance of bilateral trade between India and the US, the discussions were positive and forward-looking, covering various aspects of the trade deal. It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement," the statement added.

India and the United States have earlier held five rounds of negotiations for a trade deal. The proposed last round of talks with the US in August was postponed.

Over the past few months, India and the US have been negotiating for an interim trade deal.

US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods in July, even as there were hopes of an interim India-US trade deal that would have otherwise helped avoid elevated tariffs. Later, he also imposed another 25 per cent tariff, taking the total to 50 per cent, citing India's continued imports of Russian oil. The 50 per cent tariffs came into effect on August 27.

India has reservations over the US demand for opening up the agricultural and dairy sectors. Agriculture and dairy are critical and sensitive sectors for India as they provide livelihood to a large section of people.

India and the US initiated talks for a just, balanced, and mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) in March this year, aiming to complete the first stage of the Agreement by October-November 2025.

