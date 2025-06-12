"Disgrace to memory of Nobel laureate": India condemns attack on Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], June 12 : The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday condemned the "vandalism" of one of the ancestral homes of Rabindranath Tagore located in Bangladesh.

Addressing a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the violent act is a disgrace to the memory and the inclusive philosophy and the teachings of the Nobel laureate.

When asked about reports coming out of Bangladesh on the issue of vandalism of the ancestral home of Rabindranath Tagore, MEA Spokesperson said, "We strongly condemn the despicable attack and vandalisation of the ancestral home of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore by a mob on June 8, 2025. The home, historically called Rabindra Kutcherybari, is located in the Sirajganj district of Bangladesh. The violent act is a disgrace to the memory and the inclusive philosophy and the teachings that the Nobel laureate espoused in Bangladesh."

He further noted, "The attack falls in the broad pattern of the systematic attempts by the extremists to erase the symbols of tolerance and eviscerate the syncretic culture and the cultural legacy of Bangladesh."

Calling the perpetrators of the act as "terrorists", MEA urged the interim government to take strict action against the perpetrators.

"We urge the interim government to rein in the terrorists and take strict action against the perpetrators, prevent the recurrence of such incidents that sadly have become a repetitive feature," Spokesperson said.

Earlier on Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condemned the incident of an attack by a violent mob at Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh and stated that the attack was "beyond vandalism" and was a "premeditated hate crime" and an attack on the "civilizational spirit and cultural heritage of Bharat."

"Shocking and Unacceptable. A violent mob in Bangladesh has desecrated the ancestral home of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, the iconic Kutchery House in Shahjadpur, shattering windows, destroying property, and raising hateful slogans, all under the silent gaze of Mohammad Yunus's government. This is far beyond mere vandalism, it is a premeditated hate crime, an attack on the civilizational spirit and cultural heritage of Bharat," the post read.

Dhami further wrote that these attacks were the marginalisation of Hindu Bengalis in Bangladesh, which was eroding their identity, history and legacy. He further stated that the incident demanded attention, condemnation and action.

"Tagore is a global figure, but he remains a treasured symbol of India's soul. What we are witnessing is the ongoing marginalisation of Hindu Bengalis in Bangladesh, their identity, history, and legacy being systematically eroded. The international community cannot afford to remain indifferent. This is a moment that demands attention, condemnation, and action," the post further read.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor