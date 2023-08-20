Disha Patani's 'BFF' Aleksander gets her face inked on his arm

New Delhi, Aug 20 Actress Disha Patani on Sunday shared a picture of her friend Aleksander Alex Ilic, who has got the diva’s face tattooed on his forearm.

The photo shared by Disha on Instagram Stories, shows Aleksander wearing a black sleeveless tee, and flaunting Disha’s face tattooed on one of his arms. The tattoo is in the form of anime.

Alek also shared a video on his Instagram handle, wherein he can be seen undergoing the process of tattoo creation.

Disha wrote in the caption: “Im so touched alexii So lucky to have you my friend #bff @iamaleksandarilic”, followed by a red heart and flower emoji.

Recently, the ‘MS Dhoni’ fame actress has reportedly broke up with the actor Tiger Shroff. Meanwhile, Disha has also not confirmed any official relationship with Aleksander.

On the work front, Disha was last seen as Rasika in action thriller ‘Ek Villain Returns’ directed by Mohit Suri. The film starred John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha and Tara Sutaria.

She next has ‘Yodha’ which is an action thriller, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. It is scheduled to release on December 15. Disha also has a Tamil action drama ‘Kanguva’, directed by Siva.

The film stars Suriya, Bobby Deol, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, K. S. Ravikumar and B. S. Avinash.

She also has ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ which is a science fiction film directed by Nag Ashwin. The film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. It will release on January 12, 2024.

