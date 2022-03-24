Dissident lawmakers upset with Imran Khan govt: Ali Muhammad Khan

Pakistan Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that majority of the dissident lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are upset with the ruling Imran Khan government adding that they have "genuine" reservations with the ruling party.

As Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is staring at the possible danger of losing his seat amid the looming no-trust motion, many of his party members are ready to quit and have protested against the ruling PTI.

The PTI leader while speaking during a talk show on a private television channel, stated, "The majority did not take money, they are just upset with the government. But some might have taken money," reported The News International.

The government's ally in the Centre, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), has assured PM Imran Khan of complete support ahead of the no-trust motion, while other allies --BAP, MQM-P, and PML-Q, are still indecisive.

"But all of the issues will be resolved," he added. The state minister added that the prime minister would not be ousted and predicted that the Opposition's no-trust motion would fail, reported The News International.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday called Prime Minister Imran Khan a "rat" who is running away from the no-confidence motion. The developments come as the opposition parties in Pakistan submitted a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan in the National Assembly on March 8. The crucial session of the assembly to deliberate on the no-confidence motion has been summoned on March 25.

( With inputs from ANI )

