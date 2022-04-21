Distressed by penury, Afghan man sets himself on fire in Kabul

A man in Kabul set himself on fire for being extremely impoverished following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, reported local media.

Spin Gul, who was presumably in his late 20s, burnt himself on April 18 and succumbed to his wounds in the hospital, reported Khaama Press.

Gul, who was a father to four children, was the only breadwinner of his family but had lost his mental stability recently, said Gul's brother.

According to Gul's grandmother, her grandson, who was a trolley man, committed suicide after being penurious following the regime transformation in the country.

However, refuting the reports of Gul committing suicide due to a bad economic situation, the Afghan Interior Ministry said that the deceased had a mental disorder, according to the media outlet.

This comes as Afghanistan is facing a dire situation as a result of the takeover by the Taliban. In August 2021, the Taliban took over Afghanistan. The Taliban's swift ascension to power resulted in economic disorder and food shortages that pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis.

According to UN figures, 23 million people in Afghanistan are currently starving and 95 per cent of Afghans do not have enough food to eat three times in 24 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

