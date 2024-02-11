"Diverse policy will be well represented by unified govt": Pak army chief amid rigging charges

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 11 : Amid rigging allegations in the Pakistan general elections by Independents, the country's army chief General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday said the diverse polity and pluralism will be "well-represented by a unified government of all democratic forces" imbibed with national purpose, The Express Tribune reported.

"Pakistan's diverse polity and pluralism will be well-represented by a unified government of all democratic forces imbibed with national purpose. Elections and democracy are means to serve people of Pakistan and not ends in themselves," the army chief said, as per the military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The army chief asserted the need for a stable government, saying it is important to move on from the politics of anarchy and polarisation as it does not suit a progressive country of 250 million people.

"Elections are not a zero-sum competition of winning and losing but an exercise to determine the mandate of the people. Political leadership and their workers should rise above self-interest and synergise efforts in governing and serving the people which is perhaps the only way to make democracy functional and purposeful," he added.

He noted further that as the people of Pakistan have reposed their combined trust in the Constitution of Pakistan, it is now incumbent upon all political parties to reciprocate the same with political maturity and unity.

"As we move forward from this national milestone we must reflect on where the country stands today and where our rightful place should be in the comity of nations. COAS wishes that these elections bring in political and economic stability and prove to be the harbinger of peace and prosperity for our beloved Pakistan," the statement quoting the army chief read.

According to The Express Tribune, the COAS also congratulated the entire Pakistani nation, caretaker government, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), political parties and all winning candidates on the successful conduct of the general elections.

"Free and unhindered participation by Pakistani people to exercise their right of vote demonstrated their commitment to democracy and the rule of law as enshrined in constitution of Pakistan," he added.

The COAS added that the "leadership and personnel of law-enforcement agencies deserve our highest appreciation for creating a safe and secure environment for the electoral process, despite overwhelming odds".

The constructive role played by national media, civil society, members of civil administration and the judiciary enabled the successful conduct of the largest electoral exercise in national history, he added.

Meanwhile, according to the unofficial provisional results reported by Geo News, in 255 out of 265 seats, the independent candidates, mostly backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), are leading on 92 seats, followed by PML-N and PPP at 73 and 54, respectively.

In the provisional results released by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the independents are leading on 91 seats, followed by PML-N and PPP at 71 and 54, respectively.

Earlier, former PM Shehbaz Sharif met with PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, at the residence of Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the late hours of Friday, Dawn reported citing sources.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, in his Friday remarks, said that he had tasked his brother, former PM Shehbaz Sharif, to reach out to major parties such as the PPP, MQM-P and others to form an alliance.

Notably, PML-N and the PPP were the two major parties in the ruling coalition government in Pakistan after Imran Khan's ouster in April 2022. But, the two parties were at loggerheads during the intense electoral campaign. However, as the counting is nearing an end, no party has reached a majority and would need to forge a coalition.

