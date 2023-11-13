Diwali gift for Mumbai: Amid air pollution crisis, Adani Electricity supplied 1,200 MW ‘green energy’

Mumbai, Nov 13 Unknown to the masses grappling with the air pollution crisis, Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) supplied 1,200 MW of ‘green energy’ to Mumbai on Diwali day, (November 12), officials said here on Monday.

For the first time, around three million homes and establishments comprising 12 million Mumbaikars, AEML gave a Diwali gift of sorts by powering them with ‘clean’ energy from renewable sources for four hours on Sunday -- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

These included renewable power from sources like solar and wind energy providing uninterrupted electric supply to the city.

AEML Managing Director, Kandarp Patel termed it as “a significant milestone in Mumbai's energy transition”, while demonstrating that renewables can significantly power Mumbai with reliable and sustainable electricity at competitive tariffs.

In 2023, the AEML has met up to 38 per cent of the consumers’ demands through green energy and is hoping to achieve a target of 60 per cent by 2027, to reduce the carbon footprints of the city.

AEML supplies nearly 2000 MW power to over three million consumers spread across 400 square kms in Mumbai and suburbs with 99 per cent reliability, ranking among the highest in the country.

