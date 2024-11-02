Diwali gives powerful lesson to world of everyone caring for each other: Antony Blinken

Washington, Nov 2 Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that Diwali gives a “powerful lesson” to the world about everyone’s obligation to care for each other.

“At its core, Diwali is about the idea that light will push back against darkness, that compassion, curiosity can overcome ignorance, that each of us has an obligation to care for the other,” he said on Friday at the State Department celebration of the festival.

“I can’t think of a more powerful lesson to take to heart in this time for our world than that,” he said.

The festival is “also a reminder of the many ways South Asian culture – and Americans of South Asian descent – have enriched our nation, from the novels of Jhumpa Lahiri to the fashion designs of Prabal Gurung”, he said.

India has also contributed leaders in various fields to the US.

“The United States derives so much strength from this diversity, including truly remarkable public servants – I can think of one offhand – the Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris, World Bank President Ajay Banga, our very own Deputy Secretary of State Rich Verma,” he said.

Remarking on the coincidence of Diwali falling on October 31 this year, which is traditionally celebrated here as Halloween, Blinken said amidst laughter, “I understand that there are some people in the United States who’ve even been throwing ‘Diwalloween’ parties.”

Verma, who had done a diplomatic stint in New Delhi, said, “I am also reminded of all the Diwali celebrations our mission in India organised each year when I served as Ambassador in India, from New Delhi to Mumbai to Kolkata to Chennai to Hyderabad.”

“Every Diwali was unique, not just for the beautiful diyas and rangolis and marigold adornments but also, again, for the incredible sense of community and togetherness that the festival fostered,” he said.

“And it is in this spirit that we also think about observing communities in so many other countries as well – Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia, Mauritius, Fiji, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago”, he added.

