DLF posts lower net in Q1

By IANS | Published: July 21, 2023 06:45 PM2023-07-21T18:45:39+5:302023-07-21T18:50:04+5:30

New Delhi, July 21 Real estate major DLF Ltd closed the first quarter of FY24 with a lower revenue and net profit on a standalone basis.

In a regulatory filing, the company said during Q1FY24, it had earned a total income of Rs 900.16 crore (Q1FY23 Rs 1,007.10 crore).

The net profit for the period under review stood at Rs 175.41 crore (Rs.244.16 crore).

