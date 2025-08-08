"Do not see India as dead economy....world's fastest-growing economy": Danish Ambassador on 50% tariff on India

New Delhi [India], August 8 : Denmark's Ambassador to India, Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, has emphasised the importance of a rules-based international order in the face of recent trade tensions, particularly the 50% tariffs imposed by the US President Donald Trump on India for Russian Oil purchase.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Kristensen highlighted the need for countries to engage and negotiate in good faith to reach mutually beneficial agreements.

Kristensen dismissed the notion that India is a "dead economy," citing its status as the world's fastest-growing economy. He pointed to the ongoing negotiations between the EU and India on a free trade agreement as a testament to India's economic potential.

"No, I certainly do not see India as a dead economy. On the contrary, it's a world's fastest growing economy. And I think a testament to that fact is that the EU and India is negotiating a free trade agreement. I think that will be mutually beneficial."

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday made a shocking statement on his social media platform Truth Social after the announcement of 25 per cent tariffs against India and threatened an additional "penalty" for importing Russian oil.

"I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India; their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world." Trump said.

He emphasised that Denmark and Europe view India as a promising place to invest and do business with.

He further said, "So certainly from a Danish, European perspective, we see India as a very promising place to invest and do business with. And that would not be the case if it was a dead economy."

Speaking about the issue of tariffs affecting both the EU and India, the Ambassador said, "I personally think, and that's also the Danish take on this, that you know, we are in favour of a rules-based international order where it's not a question of the big players just, you know, dictating what small players should do".

Regarding the recent tariffs imposed by the US on Indian goods, Kristensen noted that the European approach to trade negotiations is centred on good faith and reaching mutually beneficial agreements.

"Therefore, when we negotiate, as a matter of principle, it happens in good faith. We are trying to reach, for example, an agreement with India that would be mutually beneficial and not something based on our economic power in forcing you to do something that you would not like to do," Kristensen said.

On being asked, "You don't read the tea leaves on the India-US situation?", the Ambassador said, "My point is that it's clear that of course we are in a global situation where, well, power still matters. And I think certainly in Europe, we have also come to realise that sometimes maybe we also need to use the leverage we have... to our advantage in negotiations with whomever, right? But I think the European idea is still that whenever we engage and negotiate, we do it in good faith to reach a mutually beneficial agreement. We're not pushing some countries to do things they don't like."

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had made a strong statement rejecting US pressure on agricultural trade, saying India would never compromise on the interests of its farmers.

"For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it," Prime Minister Modi said.

PM Modi's comments came after the US administration under President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent. The US has been seeking greater access to India's agricultural market, including products such as corn, soybeans, and cotton, during trade negotiations.

The Indian government has responded strongly, calling the tariffs "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable."

