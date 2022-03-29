Doctor abducted by unknown gunmen on Kabul-Jalalabad highway

A dermatologist Dr Zalmai Khan Ahmadzai was abducted on Saturday on the Kabul-Jalalabad highway by unknown gunmen, sources said.

"Dr Zalmai Khan Ahmadzai was abducted on Saturday on the Kabul-Jalalabad highway by unknown gunmen, sources said. Zalmai Khan's family members said he is a dermatologist and has a dermatology clinic in Kabul and Nangarhar," tweeted the local media.

The abduction amply makes it clear that the law and order situation in Afghanistan had deteriorated since the Taliban came to power last August.

The law and order remain fragile across Afghanistan under the new Taliban regime, with a dwindling economy, the uncertain security situation for traders and civilians.

Di Valerio Fabbri, writing in Geopolitica.info, said the Taliban is now facing its biggest test of managing the country's governance as it struggles with the tag of being a 'rogue state', outcast by the international community.

( With inputs from ANI )

