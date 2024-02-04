Doghouse to PM House? Master of comebacks Nawaz Sharif takes centre stage

Islamabad, Feb 4 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, who has made a comeback into country's politics after five years of self-imposed exile; is being tipped as the next Prime Minister of the country with army in his corner and his opponent PTI founder Imran Khan in jail.

Sharif, who was ousted from power three times, his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif and brother Shehbaz Sharif continue to stage impressive political power shows in the country's largest province Punjab ahead of the February 8 general polls.

It is widely believed that Nawaz has the stage set for him to win the elections and form the next government. This assured optimism prevails as his return is being linked to an alleged deal he has done with the military establishment to come back into power.

Even if Nawaz fails to become the prime minister or form the government; whoever assumes the premiership will need his blessings and support.

It is now an open secret in Pakistan that the tides have been turned in favor for Nawaz.

Since Nawaz's return, the PML-N has been accelerating the momentum of its election campaign, staging big gatherings in parts of Punjab and the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) provinces, claiming that his credentials are the most suited to get the country out of its wreckage of inflation and put it on course to development and growth.

Another reason for Nawaz's easy way to success is that Khan is in jail on charges of corruption, among others, and PTI has been stripped off its election symbol 'bat'.

Nawaz's confidants said that the strategy to engage with the masses is focused on two main points -- connecting with the voters and patronisation on relevant issues of rural constituencies.

"During his speeches, Nawaz asks: 'How much one roti (bread) cost when I left in 2017? How much did a kilo of sugar cost during his tenure? How much did one electricity unit cost? How much did a bag of urea fertiliser cost?' All these questions are focused on using the old patronage machines that run the rural and per-urban constituencies", said political analyst Javed Siddique.

“Nawaz smartly varies in the list of questions he asks to his voters during his speeches. The variation is based on the constituency's urban or rural character. So he is playing it smart and reminding the people of his time in comparison with today's situation, Siddique added.

Nawaz's messaging is crafted smartly and carefully as since his ouster in 2017, Pakistan has witnessed unprecedented surge in inflation and unemployment. What'’s important is Sharif doesn’t emphasize on why it happened and has to only point out that it happened.

Keeping 2017 as his starting point, Nawaz smartly glides over the 16 month government performances of his brother and former premier Shehbaz Sharif, and promises all of CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) projects, motorways, medical colleges, among others.

While the tides have certainly and forcefully turned in favor of Nawaz, the big question is if he would be able to deliver on his promises in the country which is facing challenges like inflation, energy prices and weakened foreign demand.

