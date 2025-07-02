Doha hosts UN-led talks to boost Afghan recovery and counter narcotics efforts through global cooperation

Doha [Qatar], July 2 : Amid ongoing economic and social challenges in Afghanistan, Doha hosted a two-day series of technical working group meetings aimed at enhancing international cooperation and supporting the country's recovery, TOLO News reported.

The meetings, held under the initiative of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), concluded today and brought together representatives from the de facto Afghan authorities, various countries, and international organizations. The agenda focused on two key priority areas: strengthening the private sector and combating narcotics. These sessions were part of a broader UN-led framework aimed at establishing more coherent, coordinated, and structured engagement with Afghan authorities, in line with recommendations from an Independent Assessment submitted to the UN Security Council.

According to TOLO News, UNAMA described the meetings as a platform to evaluate progress made and to discuss actionable future steps. Delegations from the Afghan Ministries of Economy, Commerce, Public Health, Agriculture, Interior, and Foreign Affairs, as well as the Central Bank, participated to present practical solutions to pressing issues.

Political analyst Gul Mohammad Din Mohammadi told TOLO News: "Representatives from various ministries of the Islamic Emirate participated in the Doha meetings. The discussions covered several areas, including counter-narcotics, health, and poverty reduction. We hope the Doha meetings lead to sustained support for Afghanistan."

Key topics discussed during the sessions included alternative livelihoods for those dependent on narcotics-related economies, treatment for drug addiction, and development of the private sector and banking systems. Zia Ahmad Takal, Head of Public Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said: "This delegation is engaging with representatives of various countries and international organizations to explore potential cooperation in drug prevention and control, alternative livelihoods, addiction treatment, and development of the private and banking sectors."

Khan Jan Alokozai, board member of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, emphasized the importance of economic collaboration: "Afghanistan's private sector, including the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, is striving to work with the UN, the international community, and Qatar to implement economic plans and objectives for the benefit of the Afghan people. These efforts are being executed through UNAMA and UNDP. We are also working to be actively involved in this process."

An informal session was also held on the sidelines of the main talks, where special envoys and ambassadors from Pakistan, China, and Russia gathered to discuss Afghanistan's current situation. They reaffirmed a joint commitment to strengthening regional cooperation and long-term stability.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor