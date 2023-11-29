Dolly Parton reacts to Keanu Reeves telling he once wore her Playboy costume

Los Angeles, Nov 29 Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton recalled meeting Keanu Reeves before he became an actor and responded to him saying that he once wore an iconic costume of hers for Halloween.

She spoke about her connection to the actor, 59, whilst on the ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ earlier this week, reports Mirror.co.uk.

She discussed Keanu's mother Patricia Taylor having been a costume designer for her decades ago.

She said that Patricia had even worked on the outfit that was modelled by Dolly on the cover of Playboy in 1978, which she's since recreated. The outfit showcased in the magazine included a black bustier, bunny ears and a bowtie.

As per Mirror.co.uk , Dolly told host Drew Barrymore, 48, during the interview on Monday: "She did a lot of sewing for me. She did a lot of my clothes." She went on to recall having met Keanu when he was younger due to her connection to his mother Patricia.

The Grammy Award winner said: "I remember Keanu when he was just little and she would bring him over to my house when we were (doing a) fitting." Dolly suggested she'd also been around him at the shop where the designer worked.

Mirror.co.uk further states that Dolly then said that years ago Keanu approached her at a show. She said he was already famous by then and shared: "(He) said 'do you remember me? I'm the little boy that used to sit at your feet while my momma was (working)'."

"I knew he had become a star but it didn't connect to me that that was who that was," she explained whilst on the talk show this week. Dolly later described Keanu as "great," adding that the actor is "the sweetest guy".

Drew added: "I heard that he wore [the costume] actually for Halloween one year. He wore this exact outfit and he said it's his favourite Halloween costume he's ever worn." Dolly seemed surprised, saying: "Aww, did he? That's sweet.”

