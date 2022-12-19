Domestic aviation traffic records growth of 52.19%

New Delhi, Dec 19 Domestic aviation traffic in the country continues to record growth as passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-November 2022 were 11.05 crore as against 7.26 crore during the corresponding period of previous year, thereby registering annual growth of 52.19 per cent and monthly growth of 11.06 per cent.

As per the data released by the aviation regulator DGCA on Monday, nearly 1.16 crore passengers were carried by the domestic airlines during November in the country as against 1.05 crore during the same period last year.

The passenger load factor or occupancy of the airlines remained on the higher side in the range of 75 to 85 per cent. Newly launched Akasa Air marked the occupancy of 79.2 per cent during October.

Spicejet recorded the highest occupancy of 92 per cent while Indigo witnessed 86.9 per cent of passenger load factor during the November month. Air India had 87.3 per cent and GoFirst had 91.3 per cent of occupancy during the month.

Industry sources said that the data has reflected restoration of normalcy in the aviation traffic. The government has gradually done away with various restrictions in the last few months.

Country's major airports have witnessed a higher number of air passengers in the last couple of weeks. Domestic air traffic in the Country has already crossed the mark of four lakh passengers per day and during weekends it generally reaches the level of 4.15 lakh.

On December 18, the domestic traffic at the airports was over 4.19 lakh. Meanwhile, authorities have taken multiple initiatives to deal with the congestion at the Delhi airport.

