Domestic terminal of Nepal's airport vacated after call about 'suspicious object'
By ANI | Published: May 4, 2022 01:10 PM2022-05-04T13:10:34+5:302022-05-04T13:20:08+5:30
Nepal airport authorities on Wednesday vacated the domestic terminal of Tribhuvan International Airport after a phone call claiming that a suspicious object was planted inside the terminal was received.
Nepal airport authorities on Wednesday vacated the domestic terminal of Tribhuvan International Airport after a phone call claiming that a suspicious object was planted inside the terminal was received.
The airport authorities said they evacuated passengers and staff members after receiving the call.
Meanwhile, a search for the suspicious object is underway.
The authorities are also trying to identify the source of the phone call.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app