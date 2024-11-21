Dominica awards PM Modi its highest honour

Georgetown [Guyana], November 21 : The Commonwealth of Dominica has conferred its highest national honour, the Dominica Award of Honour, upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President Sylvanie Burton presented the award to PM Modi in recognition of his efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and his dedication to strengthening the relationship between India and Dominica.

Upon receiving the prestigious award, PM Modi expressed his gratitude, saying, "This honour is not only mine but of 140 crore people of India, their efforts, their values and their tradition. We are two democracies, and we together are role models of women's empowerment for the world. It is a matter of deep satisfaction that we were able to help the people of Dominica during a pandemic like Covid-19."

This recognition follows a long-standing history of cooperation between India and Dominica. Prime Minister Modi, during his visit to Guyana, also met with Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit in Georgetown for bilateral talks. The meeting highlighted India's commitment to fostering stronger ties with Caribbean nations.

India and Dominica have maintained cordial diplomatic relations since 1981, with numerous high-level exchanges between the two countries. PM Modi and PM Skerrit first met during the India-CARICOM Leaders' Meeting in New York in 2019.

The relationship has been marked by continued collaboration on several initiatives, including India's support to Dominica during the COVID-19 pandemic. India's Vaccine Maitri initiative, for example, saw the donation of 70,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to Dominica in 2021.

Additionally, India has been proactive in supporting Dominica's development. Through the India-UNDP Project in Kalinago, India has provided USD 1 million to strengthen sustainable livelihoods in the Kalinago community. India has also committed an additional USD 1 million for the second phase of the Community Resilience Project in 2024.

The Indian diaspora in Dominica, which includes nearly 500 people of Indian-origin, plays a significant role in enhancing cultural and economic relations between the two countries. Members of the diaspora are involved in retail businesses, medical professions, and academic institutions like Ross Medical University.

