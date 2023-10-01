Dominica Vice President Raquel Peña Rodríguez to visit India from October 3-5

New Delhi [India], October 1 : The Vice President of Dominica, Raquel Peña Rodríguez will visit India from October 3-5, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The Dominican Vice President is set to visit India at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Jagdeep Dhankhar. This will be the first-ever visit of the Vice President of the Dominican Republic to India.

"The visit is significant as it takes place at a time when India-Dominican Republic bilateral relationship is entering its 25th year. The two countries established diplomatic relations on 04 May 1999," the MEA said in an official release.

During her visit, Vice President Raquel Peña Rodríguez will call on President Droupadi Murmu.

She will also hold discussions with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and other Indian dignitaries, and will also deliver a lecture on India- Dominican Republic relations at the Indian Council for World Affairs.

Dominican Republic is an important partner of India in the Latin America and Caribbean region. The visit of the Vice President of the Dominican Republic comes closely on the heels of that of External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to that country in April 2023, the MEA release added.

The visit of the Dominican Vice President to India will present an additional chance to carry on important conversations to further develop and widen the mutually beneficial partnership between the two nations.

