Donald Trump Appears in Public for the First Time Since Assassination Attempt With Bandage on His Right Ear (Watch Video)

Former US President Donald Trump made his first public appearance at the Republican National Convention, making his first public appearance since he survived an assassination attempt two days earlier.

Trump was shot at an election rally in Pennsylvania and injured his right ear. However, US law enforcement authorities shoot down the gunman. One event attendee was killed in the incident, and two others were critically injured. Trump told ABC News earlier Monday that his ear is recovering and that the assassination attempt has had "an impact" on him.

WATCH: Donald Trump appears in public for the first time since assassination attempt

But the former president appeared with the bandage over his ear Monday night, receiving a warm greeting from his family and allies. People cheered and chanted, "We love Trump, we love Trump."