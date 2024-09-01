Donald Trump backs Florida recreational marijuana amendment

Washington DC [US], September 1 : Former President Donald Trump has announced his backing for a proposed constitutional amendment in Florida, his home state, that aims to legalise recreational marijuana.

Sharing a post on the social media platform Truth, the Republican presidential candidate said, "As everyone knows, I was, and will be again, the most respected law and order President in US History. We will take our streets back by being tough and smart on violent, and all other types, of crime. In Florida, like so many other States that have already given their approval, personal amounts of marijuana will be legalized for adults with Amendment 3."

Trump emphasised that the legalisation of recreational marijuana will happen regardless of individual opinions, through the approval of the voters.

"Whether people like it or not, this will happen through the approval of the voters, so it should be done correctly. We need the State Legislature to responsibly create laws that prohibit the use of it in public spaces, so we do not smell marijuana everywhere we go, like we do in many of the Democrat-run cities."

The post by Trump further said, "At the same time, someone should not be a criminal in Florida, when this is legal in so many other States. We do not need to ruin lives and waste taxpayer dollars arresting adults with personal amounts of it on them, and no one should grieve a loved one because they died from fentanyl-laced marijuana. We will make America safe again!"

According to Pew Research Centre, an American think tank based in Washington DC, the use and possession of marijuana are illegal under US federal law, but about three-quarters of states have legalised the drug for medical or recreational purposes.

Notably, earlier this year, the Department of Justice took a major step in reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug. If approved, it would drop the drug to a Schedule III drug, according to The Hill.

