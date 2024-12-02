Donald Trump calls Presidential pardon for Hunter Biden 'miscarriage of Justice'

Washington DC [US], December 2 : US President-elect Donald Trump has responded to outgoing US President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son Hunter who had been convicted on charges related to gun crimes and tax violations, calling it a miscarriage of Justice.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!"

The J6 hostages is a reference to those people imprisoned for their role in the January 6, 2021 riots on Capitol Hill, Trump and his supporters have called the imprisoned people hostages claiming they were acting peacefully and patriotically.

It has been speculated that once Donald Trump takes over as President he will issue a pardon for those who are imprisoned for their role in the siege of Capitol Hill on January 6 2021.

Earlier, Joe Biden on Sunday signed a pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, who had been convicted on charges related to gun crimes and tax violations. The pardon ensures that Hunter Biden will not face sentencing for these offences and removes the possibility of prison time.

In a statement, President Biden addressed the charges against his son, arguing that individuals in similar situationssuch as those with tax payment issues due to addictiontypically receive non-criminal resolutions.

He contended that Hunter's case was treated differently, leading to felony charges despite the absence of aggravating factors. Biden also stressed his commitment to not interfere with the Justice Department's decision-making, despite his belief that his son had been "selectively and unfairly prosecuted."

"Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department's decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively and unfairly prosecuted. Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form. Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties are typically given non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently," the statement read.

Biden explained that the charges against his son were initiated after political opponents in Congress pushed for the case to be brought forward. He added that a plea deal, which had been negotiated with the Department of Justice, unravelled in court due to political pressure.

"The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election. Then, a carefully negotiated plea deal, agreed to by the Department of Justice, unravelled in the courtroomwith a number of my political opponents in Congress taking credit for bringing political pressure on the process. Had the plea deal held, it would have been a fair, reasonable resolution of Hunter's cases," the statement added.

The outgoing President maintained that the charges were politically motivated, asserting that Hunter was targeted because of his relationship with him. Biden concluded his statement by expressing his belief that, while he had faith in the justice system, the legal process had been influenced by politics, leading to a "miscarriage of justice."

