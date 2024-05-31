Donald Trump convicted: Can he still run for president?

New York [US], May 31 : Following a New York jury's verdict, former President Donald Trump stands convicted on all 34 felony charges of falsifying business records, raising pertinent questions about his future political endeavours and voting rights, CNN reported.

As the verdict reverberates across political circles, one of the most pressing inquiries emerges: Can a convicted felon run for president? The answer, unequivocally, is yes.

The US Constitution outlines three prerequisites for presidential candidates: natural-born citizenship, a minimum age of 35, and at least 14 years of US residency - criteria that Trump satisfies. Although the 14th Amendment imposes restrictions on individuals engaged in insurrection, a special law invocation by Congress remains necessary, an unlikely scenario in the current political landscape, according to the CNN report.

Judge Juan Merchan has slated Trump's sentencing for July 11, strategically coinciding with the Republican National Convention's commencement in Milwaukee, just four days later. Speculation looms over the possibility of a prison sentence for Trump, despite the likelihood of a non-incarceration outcome for most Class E felony convictions in New York, according to CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig.

Notably, Trump's status as a former president entitles him to lifetime Secret Service protection, ensuring security regardless of his legal predicament.

However, the prospect of a presidential campaign from a prison cell is not unprecedented.

Eugene Debs, the socialist leader, mounted a presidential bid from a federal prison in Atlanta during his 10-year sentence for sedition in 1920.

While Trump's eligibility to run for president remains intact, questions regarding his voting rights post-conviction linger.

State regulations dictate felons' voting privileges, with Vermont and Maine permitting voting from prison.

Trump's residency in Florida introduces additional complexities, as the state's referendum to re-enfranchise convicted felons in 2018 was accompanied by stipulations mandating the payment of fines and fees associated with sentences.

Neil Volz, deputy director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, predicts minimal obstacles for Trump's voting rights restoration, given Florida's deference to felony conviction jurisdiction.

Despite the state's ongoing efforts to streamline eligibility confirmation for formerly incarcerated individuals, confusion persists regarding fee requirements, hindering many from exercising their right to vote, CNN reported.

