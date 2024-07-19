Donald Trump has our best interests at heart: Republican candidate for North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction election

Wisconsin [US], July 19 : Republican candidate for the North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction election, Michelle Morrow, has said that former US President Donald Trump has "our best interests at heart."

She noted that there is so much enthusiasm and hope in Milwaukee, where the four-day Republican National Convention (RNC) is being held. Trump made his first appearance at the RNC on Monday, after the assassination attempt on him in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Asked about the mood in Milkauwee, Morrow said, "There's so much enthusiasm. There's so much hope here in Milwaukee. And I think it's because we have just seen on display for the last four nights that this is America. Every typical American from all walks of life have been on the stage and have been able to tell their story. And we all are concerned about the direction of our country. And we know that President Trump has our best interests at heart."

Speaking about the changes that have been witnessed after the assassination attempt on Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, she responded, "I think we absolutely unified and recognised that we are at a time that we cannot do anything but join together so that we can get back our country and that we can come back and support President Trump because everyone saw how intensely he loves America and he loves Americans."

Trump was on stage at a campaign rally on Saturday when gunshots rang out and Secret Service agents stormed the stage. Hours after the shooting, Trump said that the bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear.

One of the rally attendees was killed, while two more were critically injured in the shooting. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. The shooter was killed by the Secret Service agents.

Asked whether Republicans have unified after the Saturday incident, Michelle Morrow responded, "I really do. I'm hoping it's a new birth, not only for our party but for the entire country."

The four-day-long conference included high-profile speakers as well as a primetime speech from presidential candidate Donald Trump. Monday's theme was "Make America wealthy again", Tuesday's was "Make America safe again", Wednesday's was "Make America strong again", and Thursday's is "Make America great once again."

She said that Trump respects India's culture and values every leader who puts the needs of their people first.

On being asked about Trump having a lot of followers in India and how fellow Republicans think of the appreciation and love Indians have for Trump, Morrow stated, "Well, I think they appreciate because I know President Trump had a really great relationship with your president over there because I think that he respects very much your culture and what you guys are trying to do in order to allow everybody to have a choice as to what their life is going to be like. And so President Trump believes that every leader should put the needs of their people first. And I think he sees that in your president in India."

Asked about the Indian heritage of Donald Trump's running mate, JD Vance's wife, Michelle Morrow, responded, "Well, I think that we are now seeing that we cannot allow the media any longer to tell us what we should think about one another or what we should think about our leaders because the thing that makes America so wonderful is all of the cultural diversity and the ability that we can have that we come and what we can do share together is being Americans and wanting to be free and wanting to raise our children in a society where they can pursue their dreams and they can reach the highest potential possible."

Usha Chilukuri Vance, the wife of JD Vance, brings a wealth of credentials and a deep connection to Indian values and culture. A litigator at a national firm, Usha Vance is the daughter of Indian immigrants and has an impressive academic background. Born Usha Chilukuri, she has carved out a distinguished career in the legal field, having clerked for Supreme Court Justices John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh before Kavanaugh's nomination to the Court.

Blake, a delegate from the state of California, said that he supports Donald Trump as he is very strong on border security.

He said, "I am a supporter of Donald Trump and the reason I support him is because he is very strong on border security. So the brick suit is a metaphor for a border wall. It's supposed to bring in mind having a strong border because I believe every country has the right to determine who should be able to cross in and be inside the country."

Israeli-Americans had gathered outside the Republican National Convention to support Trump. Israeli American women held placards that said, "We are Jews for Trump."

An Israeli-American who came to participate in the Republican National Convention said, "The Democratic Party left us a long time ago so we are educating and informing other Jews to understand that they have a home with us and Donald Trump is the best friend to Israel and American Jews."

Notably, the conflict in Gaza escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas, where about 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages.

Israel has since characterised its Gaza offensive as targeting Hamas' infrastructure with the goal of eliminating the entire terror group while making efforts to minimise civilian casualties.

