"Donald Trump is coming to town": Former spiritual advisor to Trump warns Bangladesh on atrocities against minorities

Washington DC [US], November 29 : Expressing surprise over the Biden administration "not paying more attention to Bangladesh", former USCIRF Commissioner Johnnie Moore has expressed concern over the situation concerning minorities and said, "This is a moment of existential threat not only for the minorities of Bangladesh but for the entire country".

In an interview with ANI, Moore said that United States President-elect Donald Trump is coming with an incredible team of advocates for American values who view India as indispensable allies.

"I am astonished that the current administration hasn't been paying more attention to Bangladesh. But the fact of the matter is, that one of the reasons why there's going to be a change of administration in the United States in just a few weeks is because the foreign policy of this administration has not paid attention to a lot of issues. That's why there are more than 50 conflicts all around the world, more since World War II," he said.

"But I can also tell you this, Donald Trump is coming to town in Washington DC and he's coming to town with an incredible team of advocates for American values, that view countries like India as indispensable allies in shaping the future of the world," he added.

Moore, a former US Commissioner on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), was asked about the US stance amid violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

Asked what Donald Trump will do differently than the Biden administration, he said there's no challenge in the world that cannot be solved when the genius of Indian culture and American culture come together.

"This isn't just going to be about Indian-American constituents that have voted and have policy priorities. This is an administration that's giving the Indian-American community a seat at the table. There's no challenge in the world that cannot be solved, there's no opportunity which cannot be realized - when the genius of Indian culture and American culture come together," Moore said.

The former US official said there will be an alliance between US and India that the world has not yet comprehended.

"I can assure you that religious freedom was the top human rights priority in the first Trump administration in the United States. It was the driving force in many ways of our foreign policy. You're going to see that again. You're also going to see an alliance between the United States and India like the world has not yet comprehended. This will be the fact. Our second lady comes from an Indian American background," he said.

"This is a historic moment in terms of the relationship between our two cultures, not just our two countries. Vivek Ramaswamy, who's an indispensable advisor to President-Elect Trump when it comes to the historic re-engineering of the American government to make this far more efficient, far more effective and far more prosperous for future generations, comes from the Indian American community," he added.

Asked about West being "silent" over violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh, Moore admitted that a lot of times when the Hindu community is persecuted, fewer people speak up about it.

"Human rights organizations and religious freedom organizations sought to raise their voices every second right. I think that a lot of times the Hindu community, when they are persecuted around the world, unfortunately, fewer people speak up about it. I'm committing to doing the exact opposite... I'm calling for the world's human rights and religious freedom organizations to do the same," he said.

"When Muhammad Yunus came in as the interim leader of the country, he made promises related to democracy, the rule of law, and all of these values that are cherished by the West and our international institutions... This is a moment of existential threat not only for the minorities of Bangladesh but for the entire country. It is a call to advocate for human rights and religious freedom to speak up," he added.

Moore criticised the arrest of priest Chinmoy Krishna Das by Bangladesh Police and said perception among minorities in t he country is "if they'll go after him, they'll go after any of us".

Moore said the global Christian community stands with the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

India on Tuesday expressed its concern over attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh and the arrest and denial of bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that this incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh and that there are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples.

The statement said it is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings.

The Indian government also noted with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Das and urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.

