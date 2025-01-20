Donald Trump, Joe Biden arrives together to Capitol Rotunda for swearing-in ceremony

Washington, DC [US], January 20 : President-elect Donald Trump along side outgoing US President Joe Biden arrived at US Capitol together from White House for the swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

It is tradition for the outgoing President to accompany the president-elect to the US Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony.

Additionally, Outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris and Vice President-elect JD Vance also arrived at White House and is headed to US Capitol.

This comes after Trump along with his wife Milania Trump had pre-inauguration tea with Joe and Jill Biden at the White House.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden confirmed that he left a letter in the Oval Office for Trump, CNN reported.

Vice President-elect JD Vance will be sworn in first, followed by Donald Trump, who will take the oath of office and deliver his inaugural address. The ceremonial proceedings are set to take place at the US Capitol Rotunda, where Trump will take the oath of office today, roughly two weeks after his electoral college victory was officially certified by Congress.

After the swearing-in, President Trump will take part in the signing ceremony in the President's Room, a tradition that began in 1981 with President Ronald Reagan. This event marks one of the first official actions of the newly sworn president, where he signs nominations and various memorandums or proclamations.

Following the signing, a luncheon will be held, and Trump will take part in the review of the troops before heading to Capitol Hill to join the inaugural parade. Later, Trump and his wife will participate in a signing ceremony at the White House and deliver remarks at the Convention Centre.

The evening will conclude with the first dance at the Liberty Ball, followed by participation in the Commander-in-Chief Ball and the United Station Ball. The day will end with Trump's return to the White House.

