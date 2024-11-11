Donald Trump nominates Elise Stefanik as next US Ambassador to UN

Washington DC [US], November 11 : President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Republican representative Elise Stefanik to serve as the next US Ambassador to the United Nations, according to a report by CNN.

Trump also praised Stefanik as "an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter" in a statement.

"I am honoured to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as US Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter," Trump said in a statement, according to CNN.

Notably, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik serves as the House Republican Conference Chair and the most senior Republican in New York, as per the official website of Stefanik.

At the time of her first election in 2014, Stefanik was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress in US history.

She is also a senior member of the Armed Services Committee, the Committee on Education and the Workforce, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. Stefanik was born and raised in Upstate New York. From 2006 to 2009, Elise served in the West Wing of the White House on President George W. Bush's Domestic Policy Council Staff and the Chief of Staff's office where she assisted in overseeing the policy development process on all economic and domestic policy issues, the website said.

Earlier in the day, Trump named Tom Homan, who was the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in his last administration as in charge of the nation's borders.

"I am pleased to announce that the former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation's Borders ("The Border Czar"), including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security," Trump said in a post on Truth Social late Sunday, as reported by CNN.

The president-elect in his social media post said that there's "nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders" and that Homan "will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin."

