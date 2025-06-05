Donald Trump Suspends Visas for Incoming Harvard International Students Over National Security Concerns

The White House said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation barring international visas for new Harvard University students. "Directs the Secretary of State to consider revoking existing F, M, or J visas for current Harvard students who meet the Proclamation’s criteria," the White House said, adding that the order prevents any new Harvard students on F, M, or J nonimmigrant visas from entering the country.

Citing "national security concerns," the White House charged Harvard with having connections to China and other foreign enemies. It stated that Harvard purportedly collaborated on sensitive research with Chinese Communist Party affiliates and got more than $150 million from China. at addition to excluding students enrolled at other US colleges via the Student Exchange Visa Program (SEVP), the proclamation also allows for exceptions in situations that are thought to be in the best interests of the country.

Additionally, Trump accused Harvard of providing insufficient details regarding international students and their potential connections to other adversarial nations. “We want to have great students here. We just don’t want students who are causing trouble,” he said.

Trump has already tried to prevent Harvard from accepting overseas students, but a judge suspended the move last week.