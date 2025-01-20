Donald Trump Sworn in as 47th President of the United States (Watch Video)

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday during the 60th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath of office to Trump. Prior to Trump’s swearing-in, J.D. Vance was sworn in as Vice President of the United States.

After taking the oath, US President said, "The golden age of America begins right now. From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected all over the world."

Trump arrived at the Capitol alongside outgoing President Joe Biden. Vice President Kamala Harris accompanied Vance to the Capitol. Melania Trump, along with Vance’s wife Usha, arrived at the Rotunda, ahead of Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff, wife and husband of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Trump’s cabinet nominees took their seats before the ceremony began. Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and tech billionaire Elon Musk, co-chairs of the newly-created Department of Government Efficiency, were present at the event. Former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton, George Bush, and Barack Obama, along with their respective first ladies, attended the inauguration.

Trump’s children, Ivanka, Donald Jr., Tiffany, Eric, and Barron, were also present at the ceremony. High-profile figures including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai attended as well.

Following the swearing-in, President Trump will take part in the signing ceremony in the President’s Room. This tradition, which began in 1981 with President Ronald Reagan, marks one of the first official actions of a newly sworn-in president. Trump will sign nominations, memorandums, and proclamations.

Later in the day, Trump will participate in a luncheon and review the troops. He will then join the inaugural parade on Capitol Hill before heading to the White House for a signing ceremony and remarks at the Convention Centre. The evening will conclude with Trump and his wife at the Liberty Ball, followed by attendance at the Commander-in-Chief Ball and the United Station Ball. Trump will return to the White House to close the day’s events.