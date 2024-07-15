Donald Trump to announce his running mate on Monday

Washington DC [US], July 15 : After months of speculation, former United States President Donald Trump said he will be announcing his running mate on Monday, the first day of the Republican National Convention, Fox News reported.

CNN also reported, citing sources, that Trump is expected to announce his vice presidential pick in the next few hours.

Senior GOP officials indicated that a running-mate announcement could occur soon after the convention is put into order. "It will be part of the hooplah today, kicking things off," officials said.

A roll call for the vice presidential nominee is expected to occur following the roll call to formally nominate Trump during the afternoon session.

Senators JD Vance of Ohio and Marco Rubio of Florida, and Governor Doug Burgum of North Dakota are being considered the frontrunners for the Republican vice presidential nomination, as per Fox News. Others thought to be in contention are Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, and Reps. Elise Stefanik of New York and Byron Donalds of Florida.

This development comes on the heels of the recent assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

The Trump campaign says the former president - following his brush with death - at the convention will call for unity in the face of tragedy instead of criticising his political adversaries as he faces off with President Biden in a 2024 election rematch.

Trump was on stage at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania's Butler before gunshots rang out and Secret Service agents stormed the stage. Following the attack on Trump, the Secret Service agents surrounded the Republican candidate and escorted him off the stage, with blood visible across his face. Donald Trump said that the bullet pierced the upper part of his ear. One of the rally attendees was killed, while two more were critically injured. The gunman was also killed by US Secret Service agents.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has identified the gunman as Thomas Matthew Crooks. It further said that an investigation is underway into the shooting incident.

Earlier in the day, the classified documents case against former US President Donald Trump was dismissed by Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday, CNN reported.

Cannon said the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith "violated the Constitution."

Trump was indicted in June last year by a federal grand jury in Miami. He was accused of taking classified national defence documents from the White House after he left office and resisting the government's attempts to retrieve the materials.

However, both Trump and his aide, Walt Nauta, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On July 27, 2023, the special counsel, Jack Smith, charged Trump with three new counts, including one additional count of willful retention of national defence information.

