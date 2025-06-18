Donald Trump to meet Pak COAS General Asim Munir in Washington DC

Washington DC [US], June 18 : US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir over lunch on Wednesday.

A White House itinerary of President Trump for Wedensday shows his lunch meeting with the Pakistani General.

Asim Munir is currently in the United States. While on his visit, Muneer on Monday faced protests from overseas Pakistanis and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf activists.

People shouted slogans "Pakistanio ke Qatil" and "Islamabad ke Qatil" while Munir was being welcomed at an event in Washington DC. Videos of the protest against Munir have surfaced on social media.

Nazia Imtiaz Hussain, a X user who identifies herself as Executive Director of The Alliance Organisation, said that they are protesting against "criminal dictator of Pakistan" and criticised those who "showed up in support of fascism."

While sharing the video on X, Hussain wrote, "We're here to protest the criminal dictator of Pakistan. Shame on every bootlicker who showed up in support of fascismyou didn't just betray democracy; you spit on the suffering of millions."

PTI USA also re-shared the videos where the people were holding a protest against General Munir. Pakistani-Americans held a protest against Munir outside the Four Seasons Hotel.

While sharing the video of the protest on X, PTI stated, "Pakistani-Americans in Washington, DC are protesting outside the Four Seasons hotel, reminding General Asim Munir of the crimes he's committed against the people of Pakistan."

Meanwhile, the US President has his hands full with the current crisis in West Asia. On Tuesday he posted on Truth Social demanding an "unconditional surrender" by Iran. He also met with his national security team.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump said "we" now have "complete and total control of the skies over Iran" and "we know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding". He warned "our patience is wearing thin", and then posted, "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!"

Ironically, General Asim Munir and Pakistan have emerged as one of the strongest supporters of Iran. In a speech in Washington DC Munir said his country stood with Iran while hoping for the conflict to end soon.

Israel has launched a series of airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear targets, prompting retaliatory attacks from Tehran. Trump has been vocal in his support for Israel, emphasising that Iran cannot be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.

