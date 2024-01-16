Donald Trump vows to solve "horrible" Israeli situation "very soon" if re-elected

Iowa [US], January 16 : Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday emphasised that Israel would not have been attacked if he were still president and further promised to solve the situation "very fast" if reelected, as reported by The Times of Israel.

Trump, on Tuesday, won the Iowa caucuses, according to CNN, solidifying his position as the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination to turn up against incumbent Joe Biden in a 2020 rematch.

Following his win at the Republican Iowa caucuses, Trump called President Joe Biden the "worst president that we've had in the history of the country," as per The Times of Israel.

He further said that if he were still president, "Russia would not have attacked, and Israel would never have been attacked."

Moreover, Trump vowed to quickly solve both issues if he is reelected in November, according to The Times of Israel.

"The Ukraine situation is so horrible, the Israeli situation is so horrible, what's happened. We're going to get them solved; we are going to get them solved very fast," he added.

Trump's victory in his first election since his unusual exit in 2020 has also laid to rest any lingering questions about his hold over the GOP and the potency of his right-wing message.

Notably, whoever wins the GOP nomination needs to win at least 1,215 out of 2,429 delegates awarded.

The focus of the race will now turn to New Hampshire, which will hold its first-in-the-nation Republican primary on January 23.

The Hill reported citing several strategists that a Trump win in both Iowa and New Hampshire could seal the deal for the rest of the election cycle, making it nearly 'impossible' for another GOP candidate to catch up before the general.

Following his victory, President Joe Biden Trump the 'front runner' of the "other side" termed the 2024 contest as, "you and me" versus the "extreme MAGA Republicans".

"Looks like Donald Trump just won Iowa. He's the clear front runner on the other side at this point. But here's the thing: this election was always going to be you and me vs. extreme MAGA Republicans. It was true yesterday and it'll be true tomorrow," Joe Biden posted on X.

Moreover, Indian-American entrepreneur and GOP leader Vivek Ramaswamy pulled out of the White House race on Tuesday after a weak showing in the Republican Party's first nominating contest in Iowa.

Ramaswamy, who gained attention for his outspoken debate performances, ended his presidential bid and threw his support behind Donald Trump, whom he had earlier dubbed the "best president of 21st century."

However, recently, Trump launched an attack on Ramaswamy, calling his campaign "deceitful" and urging his supporters not to "waste" their vote on him.

He said that the Indian-American leader is not 'MAGA' (Make America Great Again) and a vote for him is a vote for the "other side".

However, in response to this, Ramaswamy said he won't be criticising the former President and reiterated his earlier stance that Trump indeed is the "greatest President" of the 21st century.

